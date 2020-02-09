Still raining

Yesterday two friends of mine came round for a cuppa and chat while David was out with his train buddies. We went down to the beach to capture a few photos, but unfortunately the rain only stopped for a short time and we had to come home again.



The black swans seem to be enjoying the rain as they chomp on the seagrass.



We have had over 300 mm rain in the last couple of days.



I think we need to start building the ark now. Gone from one extreme to another.



We are off to Newcastle today with friends to the theatre. I expect the area around Salt Ash will be flooded as we drive through because it is very low lying land there.