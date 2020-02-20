On My Walk Today I Saw .....

Just popping in briefly to say hello. My feet haven't touched the ground this week and today we were out with the walking group.



It is lovely to see lovely blue skies after such a lot of much needed rain.



We have had over 300 mm rain so far this month and that is more than we have had in the last 6 months.



Very hot and humid today, but still nice to walk along the waterfront and through bushland.



Walk this morning, out for lunch and then had my hair cut this afternoon. I think I am in for a quiet night tonight.



I have been popping in occasionally to check out your photos but our lives are so hectic at the moment that I am not able to post regularly.