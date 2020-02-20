Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2565
On My Walk Today I Saw .....
Just popping in briefly to say hello. My feet haven't touched the ground this week and today we were out with the walking group.
It is lovely to see lovely blue skies after such a lot of much needed rain.
We have had over 300 mm rain so far this month and that is more than we have had in the last 6 months.
Very hot and humid today, but still nice to walk along the waterfront and through bushland.
Walk this morning, out for lunch and then had my hair cut this afternoon. I think I am in for a quiet night tonight.
I have been popping in occasionally to check out your photos but our lives are so hectic at the moment that I am not able to post regularly.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
2979
photos
272
followers
120
following
702% complete
View this month »
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Looks like a great place to go for a walk .. well recorded.
February 20th, 2020
Corinne
ace
nice collage of different interesting views !
February 20th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderful walk!
February 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close