Any Ideas? by onewing
Photo 2559

Any Ideas?

As you know I am not posting much at the moment but I have a mystery flower that needs identifying, can anyone help.

This morning David was out in the garden and spotted this flower.

Most of our flowers are struggling at the moment due to so little rain but two days ago we had a massive storm with 25 mm rain and now this flower has sprung up from a bulb.

The leaves you can see behind the flower are African daisies I think and nothing to do with this plant.

This isn't a brilliant photo, but you wouldn't believe the trouble I had getting this picture.

My back is rather painful at the moment and I have trouble getting down low to take photos. I sat on a little camping stool to take this shot but next to where I was taking the photo is a small rose bush and I got scratched to death from the rose thorns. To add to my woes, due to the rain, the green ants have surfaced and I have been bitten on my foot with a green ant. Rather painful I can tell you.

Not only that, the mozzies have appeared now due to more moisture and I also got bitten by a huge mozzie. I don't usually get 'mozzied' but I guess this one must have been desperate. I managed to splat it and judging from the amount of blood it has managed to suck out of me I have now got an empty arm and will probably need a blood transfusion, ha ha. Either that or I have now contracted Ross River Virus or Dengue fever.

I think I need a cup of tea and a lie down.

I have been popping in occasionally to check out your photos but not had time to comment. I miss you all, but time is short at the moment. I will post regularly again later in the year.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Dianne
Oh Babs - I had to laugh at your commentary, and do hope you survive all those injuries! As to the flower - not a clue, but it does look like a confused daffodil - wrong colour and wrong season. Maybe garden guru @julzmaioro will be able to identify it.
January 30th, 2020  
Babs ace
@dide I love the idea of a blushing daffodil. Hope Julia can identify it for me.
January 30th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
I have no idea what this is, as you well know, but you sure made me laugh.
January 30th, 2020  
Wylie ace
I hope you had a nice cuppa tea to calm your nerves after this shot. I heard on the radio that someone had confused asparagus spears in their garden as a result of the hail cooling the ground. Perhaps this is a confused bulb too.
January 30th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gosh maybe take a bex with that cup of tea!
I don't know either, but how lovely - watch it so you can post a photo when it opens, but this time start with the aeroguard! it is the same here - mozzies galore!
January 30th, 2020  
Brennie B
Ha ha..made me laugh so much!
January 30th, 2020  
julia ace
Hi Babs .. It looks like it could be a Naked Lady .. Belladonna Lilly .. would be able to tell for sure once it has opened up completly .. It certainly gave you a run around to get the shot .. take care ..
January 30th, 2020  
