Any Ideas?

As you know I am not posting much at the moment but I have a mystery flower that needs identifying, can anyone help.



This morning David was out in the garden and spotted this flower.



Most of our flowers are struggling at the moment due to so little rain but two days ago we had a massive storm with 25 mm rain and now this flower has sprung up from a bulb.



The leaves you can see behind the flower are African daisies I think and nothing to do with this plant.



This isn't a brilliant photo, but you wouldn't believe the trouble I had getting this picture.



My back is rather painful at the moment and I have trouble getting down low to take photos. I sat on a little camping stool to take this shot but next to where I was taking the photo is a small rose bush and I got scratched to death from the rose thorns. To add to my woes, due to the rain, the green ants have surfaced and I have been bitten on my foot with a green ant. Rather painful I can tell you.



Not only that, the mozzies have appeared now due to more moisture and I also got bitten by a huge mozzie. I don't usually get 'mozzied' but I guess this one must have been desperate. I managed to splat it and judging from the amount of blood it has managed to suck out of me I have now got an empty arm and will probably need a blood transfusion, ha ha. Either that or I have now contracted Ross River Virus or Dengue fever.



I think I need a cup of tea and a lie down.



I have been popping in occasionally to check out your photos but not had time to comment. I miss you all, but time is short at the moment. I will post regularly again later in the year.