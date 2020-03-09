Previous
I'm So Good Looking by onewing
Photo 2568

I'm So Good Looking

Another photo taken at Blackbutt last Thursday and this handsome chap is much better looking than yesterday's brush turkey.

9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
703% complete

Pat Thacker
He is indeed handsome, such a lovely coloured bird.
March 9th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
a very handsome chap & a beautiful capture Babs
March 9th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
He’s a glorious colour
March 9th, 2020  
Gosia ace
Great PoV
March 9th, 2020  
