Thanks so much for your lovely comments and favs over the last couple of days.Still having rather a busy time. Cinema day today with friends and then out for lunch.Tomorrow is our photography course and I have to get things ready for that because we are doing macro taking along some props for our members to take photos of.Here is another photo taken at Blackbutt Reserve last Thursday and this handsome pair are barking owls. They do really bark too. Here is a YouTube clip of one barking.