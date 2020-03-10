Sign up
Photo 2569
Barking Owls
Thanks so much for your lovely comments and favs over the last couple of days.
Still having rather a busy time. Cinema day today with friends and then out for lunch.
Tomorrow is our photography course and I have to get things ready for that because we are doing macro taking along some props for our members to take photos of.
Here is another photo taken at Blackbutt Reserve last Thursday and this handsome pair are barking owls. They do really bark too. Here is a YouTube clip of one barking.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Se3Ta0aKkk
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details
Tags
bird.
,
barking owl
