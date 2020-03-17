All Is Calm

Late posting again tonight. Another busy day. We went to a talk at our local U3A given by a friend of ours who used to be a Concorde pilot and then later this afternoon a friend and I went to the cinema to see Military Wives.



I think this will be the last time we are out with our group of friends on a regular basis for a while as the coronavirus takes hold in Australia.



As this photo suggests, all is calm here at the moment but I see a bumpy road ahead for a while and I am sure things will get a lot worse before they get better. No cases of coronavirus near us at present but of course things could change rapidly.



As from this week lots of events have been cancelled across New South Wales including the Anzac Day parade.



Our local U3A has cancelled after today for the foreseeable future. I am sure that our regular visits to live theatre in Newcastle will cancel too soon.



I hope everyone on 365 is staying safe wherever you live.