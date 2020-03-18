Previous
Before and After Covid-19 by onewing
Photo 2590

Before and After Covid-19

I am currently filling in some gaps I missed earlier this year before Covid-19. No need to comment.

This is the last of my photos filling in gaps during March now.

Apart from gaps during January and the beginning of February I am up to date. I won't be filling in any more spaces now. I just wanted to keep my project up to date daily from the end of February.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

