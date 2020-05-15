Previous
Birubi Dunes by onewing
Birubi Dunes

Another photo from Birubi beach on Monday.

I do love the swirls in the sand and shadows and light on the dunes as the sun is going down. It is the best time of the day.

This photo was taken about half an hour before sunset.

Babs

Diana ace
Gorgeous capture with wonderful shapes and shadows.
May 15th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Exceptional capture...Fav
May 15th, 2020  
