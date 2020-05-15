Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2648
Birubi Dunes
Another photo from Birubi beach on Monday.
I do love the swirls in the sand and shadows and light on the dunes as the sun is going down. It is the best time of the day.
This photo was taken about half an hour before sunset.
15th May 2020
15th May 20
2
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3062
photos
269
followers
127
following
725% complete
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
dunes
,
beach.
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture with wonderful shapes and shadows.
May 15th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Exceptional capture...Fav
May 15th, 2020
