Photo 2711
Cosy and Warm
The last couple of days have been so chilly with rain and strong winds. The wind has dropped today but it is still so cold.
I am hibernating today and haven't been out anywhere. It has poured with rain all day.
Luckily we have a lovely woodburner fire that keeps the house cosy and warm. I love watching the flames.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
3
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3125
photos
278
followers
143
following
742% complete
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
Views
6
6
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Tags
fire
Diana
ace
We have had the same earlier in the week Babs, we are just not used to bad weather anymore. Since yesterday temps are in the 20's again with bright blue skies. I suppose it will be the same for you :-)
July 17th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
How weird to think of cold days right now! Looks like you’re staying cozy at least :-)
July 17th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
I've been feeling the cold this week, even had to put the heating on.
July 17th, 2020
