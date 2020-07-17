Previous
Cosy and Warm by onewing
Cosy and Warm

The last couple of days have been so chilly with rain and strong winds. The wind has dropped today but it is still so cold.

I am hibernating today and haven't been out anywhere. It has poured with rain all day.

Luckily we have a lovely woodburner fire that keeps the house cosy and warm. I love watching the flames.
Diana ace
We have had the same earlier in the week Babs, we are just not used to bad weather anymore. Since yesterday temps are in the 20's again with bright blue skies. I suppose it will be the same for you :-)
July 17th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
How weird to think of cold days right now! Looks like you’re staying cozy at least :-)
July 17th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
I've been feeling the cold this week, even had to put the heating on.
July 17th, 2020  
