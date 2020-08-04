This photo in itself doesn't seem terribly exciting, but the story attached to it is, in my opinion, quite interesting.Last week while I was walking along Fingal Beach taking photos during our terrific stormy weather I spotted lots of pumice washed up on the beach. I brought a few pieces home with me and when I showed them to David he looked on the Internet to see if he could find where it came from.He discovered that during August 2019 an underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga and since then a mass of pumice 150 square kilometres in diameter has been drifting towards Australia.The following clip was posted on YouTube last September and since then the pumice has has been floating down the east coast of Australia.The underwater volcano erupted 50 kilometres northwest of the Tongan island of Vava'u is simply known as 'Volcano F'Thanks so much for putting yesterday's Help! photo on the TP and the PP. It is my birthday today so what a lovely surprise when I got up this morning to see it on the PP.We are going out to a friend's house for dinner tonight so won't be able to catch up until tomorrow.