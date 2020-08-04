This photo in itself doesn't seem terribly exciting, but the story attached to it is, in my opinion, quite interesting.
Last week while I was walking along Fingal Beach taking photos during our terrific stormy weather I spotted lots of pumice washed up on the beach. I brought a few pieces home with me and when I showed them to David he looked on the Internet to see if he could find where it came from.
He discovered that during August 2019 an underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga and since then a mass of pumice 150 square kilometres in diameter has been drifting towards Australia.
The following clip was posted on YouTube last September and since then the pumice has has been floating down the east coast of Australia.
And I absolutely love your story here. I was wondering where you were going to have found a volcano to produce that - fabulous tale.
Love your post and the story.