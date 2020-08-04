Previous
Pumice by onewing
Photo 2729

Pumice

This photo in itself doesn't seem terribly exciting, but the story attached to it is, in my opinion, quite interesting.

Last week while I was walking along Fingal Beach taking photos during our terrific stormy weather I spotted lots of pumice washed up on the beach. I brought a few pieces home with me and when I showed them to David he looked on the Internet to see if he could find where it came from.

He discovered that during August 2019 an underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga and since then a mass of pumice 150 square kilometres in diameter has been drifting towards Australia.

The following clip was posted on YouTube last September and since then the pumice has has been floating down the east coast of Australia.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fE85OIY3VzI

The underwater volcano erupted 50 kilometres northwest of the Tongan island of Vava'u is simply known as 'Volcano F'

Thanks so much for putting yesterday's Help! photo on the TP and the PP. It is my birthday today so what a lovely surprise when I got up this morning to see it on the PP.

We are going out to a friend's house for dinner tonight so won't be able to catch up until tomorrow.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
747% complete

View this month »

Diana ace
Happy Birthday Babs, hope you have a wonderful evening out and your friends spoil you! Lovely shot of your beach findings and very interesting info. Amazing what happened and how far it came :-)
August 4th, 2020  
Dianne
An interesting story about the pumice. Have a lovely birthday dinner.
August 4th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Well, firstly a very happy birthday to you! I loved the story of the pumice - how very interesting. I hope you've been using them in the bath to ensure your feet are in pristine condition! I can't bear the feel of pumice stone on my feet, it's just too tickly. I wonder if people actually still do that?
August 4th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, gorgeous lady!
And I absolutely love your story here. I was wondering where you were going to have found a volcano to produce that - fabulous tale.
August 4th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@jamibann I do!
August 4th, 2020  
Ethel ace
Oh my, Happy Birthday Babs. One of my daughters turns 60 today, and a grandson 28. What a day. As we are in strict lockdown, Elise will have great stories about the on line love going her way.
Love your post and the story.
August 4th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
@casablanca :-) Not too tickly then?!
August 4th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Birthday Babs - another year , but who's counting - ha ! have great day and a lovely evening with your friends . Amazing how this light and porous stone has floated its way to Australia ! Brings back memories of childhood and the pumice stone to rub the hard skin off the feet !
August 4th, 2020  
Ron ace
Happy Birthday! Love the story about the origin of the pumice. I always think of pumice as helping to get my hands very clean as they put ground pumice in some industrial soaps. I'll bet your hands were clean after handling these. ;-)
August 4th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@jamibann Not fond of it but when the skin on my heels start to crack and get painful, I take the plunge and use it in the bath. The water helps reduce the tickle!!
August 4th, 2020  
