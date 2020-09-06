Previous
This Isn't the Desert! by onewing
Photo 2762

This Isn't the Desert!

I am a bit late posting today because a friend has been here for the afternoon.

As there are no cinemas open at the moment we have been having 'movie afternoons' at home.

I recorded the movie Florence Foster Jenkins a couple of weeks ago from the TV on our DVD recorder and this afternoon we watched it. Enjoyed the movie, both funny and sad.

Thanks for all your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's Out of Africa photo. Here are the same camels paddling through the ocean.

I will catch up with your photos later this evening as I am just about to get dinner ready now.
Ethel ace
An interesting and refreshing shot. It makes me want to be there
September 6th, 2020  
JackieR ace
What a sight!!!
September 6th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
This has to be quite unique! And such good focus! fav
September 6th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
I like the reflections in the water on the strand.
September 6th, 2020  
