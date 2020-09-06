Sign up
Photo 2762
This Isn't the Desert!
I am a bit late posting today because a friend has been here for the afternoon.
As there are no cinemas open at the moment we have been having 'movie afternoons' at home.
I recorded the movie Florence Foster Jenkins a couple of weeks ago from the TV on our DVD recorder and this afternoon we watched it. Enjoyed the movie, both funny and sad.
Thanks for all your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's Out of Africa photo. Here are the same camels paddling through the ocean.
I will catch up with your photos later this evening as I am just about to get dinner ready now.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3176
photos
270
followers
144
following
756% complete
View this month »
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
ocean
,
camels
Ethel
ace
An interesting and refreshing shot. It makes me want to be there
September 6th, 2020
JackieR
ace
What a sight!!!
September 6th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
This has to be quite unique! And such good focus! fav
September 6th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
I like the reflections in the water on the strand.
September 6th, 2020
