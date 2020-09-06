This Isn't the Desert!

I am a bit late posting today because a friend has been here for the afternoon.



As there are no cinemas open at the moment we have been having 'movie afternoons' at home.



I recorded the movie Florence Foster Jenkins a couple of weeks ago from the TV on our DVD recorder and this afternoon we watched it. Enjoyed the movie, both funny and sad.



Thanks for all your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's Out of Africa photo. Here are the same camels paddling through the ocean.



I will catch up with your photos later this evening as I am just about to get dinner ready now.

