Baggage

I am posting a bit early today because I am just off to a friends house this afternoon.



A few days ago I went to our local recycle centre to look for a mirror for photographic purposes. Luckily I managed to find one for $5 and hope to create some photos with it soon.



While I was there I took some photos of items I spotted. I think these bags have been here for quite a while and look like a blast from the 60s. Judging by the dust on them I reckon they have been here for a while.



I am sure there are items here that would be great props for our local amateur theatre company.



David visits the recycle centre very often when looking for things to use either in his electronic hobbies or his model railway hobby. We have both bought secondhand books and jigsaws here too.



The centre is very popular and it is nice to see people dropping their unwanted items off here instead of them going into landfill.