Photo 2764
Luggage
More luggage at the recycle centre.
While I was taking this photo, a little girl came up to me and said
What are they?
Me: suitcases
Little girl: Where are the wheels and the long handles?
Me: They didn't have wheels or long handles in the olden days
Little girl: How did you pull them along?
Me: You didn't, you had to carry them
Little girl: Carry them, boy that sounds like hard work
Me: It was
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3178
photos
270
followers
144
following
Tags
cases
,
luggage
,
suit
Kathy A
ace
These suitcases are fabulous. I think I would have been tempted to buy them
September 8th, 2020
Babs
ace
@kjarn
We still have one similar to the top one here that David used when he first joined the RAF. It is rather bent and battered now but holds keepsakes from our past.
September 8th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Another wonderful stack of luggage! Love the conversation you two ladies has as well. Hardwork indeed! I remember getting a samsonite that had two tiny wheels at one corner - barely visible, and the handle could be lifted about 45 degrees and you could drag it - LOL back in the day. I love old luggage and these shots have been a delight!
September 8th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Thats wonderful Babs. I've always been way too quick to toss out old or unwanted stuff.
September 8th, 2020
