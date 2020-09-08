Luggage

More luggage at the recycle centre.



While I was taking this photo, a little girl came up to me and said



What are they?



Me: suitcases



Little girl: Where are the wheels and the long handles?



Me: They didn't have wheels or long handles in the olden days



Little girl: How did you pull them along?



Me: You didn't, you had to carry them



Little girl: Carry them, boy that sounds like hard work



Me: It was

