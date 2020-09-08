Previous
Next
Luggage by onewing
Photo 2764

Luggage

More luggage at the recycle centre.

While I was taking this photo, a little girl came up to me and said

What are they?

Me: suitcases

Little girl: Where are the wheels and the long handles?

Me: They didn't have wheels or long handles in the olden days

Little girl: How did you pull them along?

Me: You didn't, you had to carry them

Little girl: Carry them, boy that sounds like hard work

Me: It was
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
757% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
These suitcases are fabulous. I think I would have been tempted to buy them
September 8th, 2020  
Babs ace
@kjarn We still have one similar to the top one here that David used when he first joined the RAF. It is rather bent and battered now but holds keepsakes from our past.
September 8th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Another wonderful stack of luggage! Love the conversation you two ladies has as well. Hardwork indeed! I remember getting a samsonite that had two tiny wheels at one corner - barely visible, and the handle could be lifted about 45 degrees and you could drag it - LOL back in the day. I love old luggage and these shots have been a delight!
September 8th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Thats wonderful Babs. I've always been way too quick to toss out old or unwanted stuff.
September 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise