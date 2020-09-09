Sign up
Photo 2765
Something Old ....
This is the last of my recycle centre photos for now.
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's 'Luggage' photo.
Something old
Something new
Something borrowed
Something blue.
I am not so sure I would fancy the 'something old' part of the wedding poem to actually be my wedding dress.
Imagine telling your friends you bought your wedding dress from the recycle centre.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Nicely captured!
September 9th, 2020
