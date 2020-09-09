Previous
Next
Something Old .... by onewing
Photo 2765

Something Old ....

This is the last of my recycle centre photos for now.

Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's 'Luggage' photo.

Something old
Something new
Something borrowed
Something blue.

I am not so sure I would fancy the 'something old' part of the wedding poem to actually be my wedding dress.

Imagine telling your friends you bought your wedding dress from the recycle centre.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
757% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Nicely captured!
September 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise