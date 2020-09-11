Previous
On the Foreshore by onewing
Photo 2767

On the Foreshore

We still had rain clouds again last night, but I love how the sunset turned them pink as well as grey.

Our house is in amongst the trees off in the distance.
eDorre Andresen ace
Beautiful clouds and reflections!
September 11th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Those rain clouds are beautiful and the light and reflection - what a wonderful spot and well captured.
September 11th, 2020  
