Photo 2768
Wine Glass Patterns
I've been playing with wine glasses against the blinds in one of our bedrooms and quite like the result on this glass.
Thanks so much for your lovely comments on yesterday's On the Foreshore photo.
I will catch up with your photos later this evening, I have had a busy day today.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
8
3
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3182
photos
268
followers
143
following
758% complete
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
Views
8
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
glass
,
patterns
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is lovely. Beautifully sharp too.
September 12th, 2020
Joyce Lancaster
ace
Very clever love the rainbow colours
September 12th, 2020
Ethel
ace
You would know I like the distortion of light causing the lines and shadows.
September 12th, 2020
Ingrid
Very nice! I like how sharp it is and obviously the color in the bottom of the glass!
September 12th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
You are getting so so clever! fav
September 12th, 2020
Linda
Very creative shot!
September 12th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
I love the little splash of color near the stem. Very creative and cool!
September 12th, 2020
Peter
ace
Simple but most impressive result, well done very clever Babs:)
September 12th, 2020
