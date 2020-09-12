Previous
Next
Wine Glass Patterns by onewing
Photo 2768

Wine Glass Patterns

I've been playing with wine glasses against the blinds in one of our bedrooms and quite like the result on this glass.

Thanks so much for your lovely comments on yesterday's On the Foreshore photo.

I will catch up with your photos later this evening, I have had a busy day today.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
758% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
This is lovely. Beautifully sharp too.
September 12th, 2020  
Joyce Lancaster ace
Very clever love the rainbow colours
September 12th, 2020  
Ethel ace
You would know I like the distortion of light causing the lines and shadows.
September 12th, 2020  
Ingrid
Very nice! I like how sharp it is and obviously the color in the bottom of the glass!
September 12th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
You are getting so so clever! fav
September 12th, 2020  
Linda
Very creative shot!
September 12th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
I love the little splash of color near the stem. Very creative and cool!
September 12th, 2020  
Peter ace
Simple but most impressive result, well done very clever Babs:)
September 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise