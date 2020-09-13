Previous
Skinny Stripes by onewing
Photo 2769

Skinny Stripes

Thanks for the lovely comments and favs on yesterday's glass photo. This one was taken further away but I like the way the stripes have turned out.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Dianne
Ooh - looks so great, although it makes me feel as if I've already consumed a glass or two! Fav
September 13th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Waaaay coolio!
September 13th, 2020  
Mave
Clever
September 13th, 2020  
