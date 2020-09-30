Previous
Low Tide by onewing
Photo 2786

Low Tide

Just filling in gaps, no need to comment.

This was the continuation of our walk around Corlette Point just over a week ago. You can see the volcanic rocks and mangrove trees.

We didn't walk all the way around the bay to the houses in the distance because the clouds were building up and we wanted to get home before it rained.
