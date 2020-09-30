Sign up
Low Tide
Just filling in gaps, no need to comment.
This was the continuation of our walk around Corlette Point just over a week ago. You can see the volcanic rocks and mangrove trees.
We didn't walk all the way around the bay to the houses in the distance because the clouds were building up and we wanted to get home before it rained.
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
