Goodbye 2020

In just over 6 hours 2020 will come to an end. Let us all hope that before too long 2021 will be a better year.



I feel quite irritated that the fireworks are still going ahead in Sydney even though we have had more Covid cases in New South Wales in the last few weeks and the numbers are increasing.



I can't believe our State Premier has allowed the fireworks to go ahead in view of this. She really needs to grow a backbone and say no to the fireworks. I am sure the $7 million dollars the fireworks will cost could be put to better use in the current climate.



There are supposedly strict guidelines for the display and people can't just wander in to the CBD to watch the fireworks, but there will always be some who won't abide by the rules and that will just increase the Covid cases across our State.



Sorry for the rant, but I am so annoyed at the moment.



I for one will be in bed well before midnight and won't be celebrating the end of this year.

