Previous
Next
Goodbye 2020 by onewing
Photo 2878

Goodbye 2020

In just over 6 hours 2020 will come to an end. Let us all hope that before too long 2021 will be a better year.

I feel quite irritated that the fireworks are still going ahead in Sydney even though we have had more Covid cases in New South Wales in the last few weeks and the numbers are increasing.

I can't believe our State Premier has allowed the fireworks to go ahead in view of this. She really needs to grow a backbone and say no to the fireworks. I am sure the $7 million dollars the fireworks will cost could be put to better use in the current climate.

There are supposedly strict guidelines for the display and people can't just wander in to the CBD to watch the fireworks, but there will always be some who won't abide by the rules and that will just increase the Covid cases across our State.

Sorry for the rant, but I am so annoyed at the moment.

I for one will be in bed well before midnight and won't be celebrating the end of this year.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
788% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely image for the end of this very difficult year! We'll be just the 3 of us, celebrating with a nice meal and a game of Ticket to Ride, I think!
December 31st, 2020  
Kathy A ace
I’m confused as to why the fireworks are going ahead, what a waste of money especially when only the rich with a dining/hotel permit will be able to watch them. The premier says it’s for us all to watch on TV. Meanwhile the Covid numbers are slowly increasing and spreading wider.
I hope 2021 is a better year for us all but unfortunately I have a feeling that 2020 was just the beginning
December 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise