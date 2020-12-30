Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2877
Flower Globe
I am very late posting tonight because I have had a friend here and we had one of our regular movie afternoons.
A couple of weeks ago I posted a collage of flowers from our garden and Wylie
@pusspup
made the comment 'I imagine these will become a globe soon' Well here it is and today is the day.
I hope
@casablanca
has got a brandy ready following her comment yesterday too.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3291
photos
266
followers
120
following
788% complete
View this month »
2877
Babs
ace
@pusspup
This is just for you Wylie. The flower globe you mentioned previously.
@casablanca
Hope you have got the brandy ready.
December 30th, 2020
Nick
ace
Lovely result.
December 30th, 2020
@casablanca Hope you have got the brandy ready.