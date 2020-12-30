Previous
Flower Globe by onewing
Flower Globe

I am very late posting tonight because I have had a friend here and we had one of our regular movie afternoons.

A couple of weeks ago I posted a collage of flowers from our garden and Wylie @pusspup made the comment 'I imagine these will become a globe soon' Well here it is and today is the day.

I hope @casablanca has got a brandy ready following her comment yesterday too.
Babs

ace
@onewing
Photo Details

Babs ace
Nick ace
Lovely result.
