Birthday Collage for Chris

As I was doing the Flash of Red challenge during February I couldn't post photos of some of the things I did during the month, so here is a collage of what we did on the 7 February.



We had a lovely afternoon and evening sailing around the bay on the catamaran you see in the picture. The occasion was for our friend Chris, it was his 70th birthday. You can see Chris in the top left picture and the bottom right picture.



There were about 24 of us celebrating his birthday and the day couldn't have been better. Perfect weather, perfect company and perfect food, who could ask for more.



The bottom left picture is of David on the left and a friend Mary, myself in the centre of the ladies and Judy on the right. As you can see David was the only one with a haircut suitable for being out on the ocean as the rest of us ladies look rather windswept.