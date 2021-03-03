Murder on the Nile

First of all thanks so much for all your lovely comments and favs for yesterday's photo and also your well wishes for David. He still has to have more tests and also to go back his GP on Friday to find out the results of the first blood tests and brain scan. More tests next week and hopefully we will then get some answers.



Sorry I can't reply individually but I am limited on time at the moment and I want to spend what time I do have on looking and commenting on your photos.



Because I did the Flash of Red challenge during February the photos I took during the month are still waiting to be posted so I am going to work through some of the things I did during February and post them this month.



The first thing we went to was our amateur live theatre presentation. It was so nice to be able to go to live theatre again since Covid restrictions eased.



As you can see from this collage the play we saw was Murder on the Nile and the paintings in this collage were of the actors who were in the play. The paintings were done by two local artists and they were on display in the foyer of the theatre so I asked if it was okay to take photos of them.



I do hope the players buy the paintings of themselves as I think they are very good.