First Strawberry Guava by onewing
First Strawberry Guava

First of all thanks so much for putting yesterday's There's a Bug Going Around on the TP and the PP and also for putting Sunset on the Dunes on the TT. I am thrilled.

While I was doing the FoR challenge I still took photos and over the next few days I will be posting photos taken during February.

This photo I took on the same day I photographed the beetle. It is always nice to see the fruit of the strawberry guava because the ring tail possums love to feed on it and since it first ripened during February the ring tails have been visiting regularly to eat the fruit.
Babs

ace
@onewing
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this new to me fruit. Love the colour of that tiny Guava, does it taste like normal guavas? Congrats on the top spot on the TT Babs, well deserved.
March 6th, 2021  
Yao RL
Never heard of it. I wonder how they taste like.
March 6th, 2021  
Babs ace
@ludwigsdiana @yaorenliu To be honest I really don't like the taste so am happy for the possums to eat the fruit.
March 6th, 2021  
