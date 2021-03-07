Gone to Seed

I am posting very late tonight so much going on here at the moment and I needed a quiet day.



David got the results of his CT a couple of days ago and he didn't have a TIA he actually had a stroke. He is much better now but has to see a neurosurgeon and lots more tests to see why he had a blood clot in the first place, especially as he is on blood thinners after his pulmonary embolism last September.



I took this photo a couple of weeks ago of the remains of our agapanthus and it seems appropriate today. I think both David and I are going to seed at the moment, ha ha.