Work in Progress 1

It is a good job I have quite a stash of photos at the moment because I am very short on photo opportunities right now.



Thanks for your lovely comments and well wishes for David. He is looking much better today and we have two medical test appointments later in the week.



As many of you know David helps his pal Rob build a model railway in his garage and here is a collage of the work in progress. It isn't easy to get a shot of the whole railway because it is so big and is on 3 levels but you get the general idea of it. In the top two pictures are Rob and David, David is in the red tee shirt.



Sorry I can't reply to your comments individually at the moment, but I will catch up when I can.