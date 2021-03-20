Previous
Next
Flower Photo Strip by onewing
Photo 2957

Flower Photo Strip

Still more rain here on the east coast of Australia and I have had enough of rain now. I think I preferred the drought!

We had another 102 mm overnight to 9 am this morning and still more rain on the way apparently.

I just needed some colour, so this afternoon I had a play with the flower photos taken in our garden a couple of months ago and turned them into this photo strip.
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
810% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This is so beautiful. I can’t believe all this wretched rain, the canal behind me is almost full and my front yard is under water and it’s still pouring down
March 20th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that is so beautiful! please stay safe there in the thick of it
March 20th, 2021  
Annie D ace
the plants in the garden have definitely had enough...as have I
March 20th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful flowers and presentation. That sure is a lot of water you got! It never rains but it pours 😉
March 20th, 2021  
Ethel ace
I have been thinking of you all “up there”. I hope you are not under water or experiencing a tornado. The news reports here in Melbourne seem to be getting more and more worrying.
BTW.I like your flower presentation. Each one is a little beacon of hope in a stormy world.
March 20th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Awesome collage. What a great idea! Sounds like you’re having a proper deluge. Stay safe - I’m missing my beach fix 😉
March 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise