Photo 2957
Flower Photo Strip
Still more rain here on the east coast of Australia and I have had enough of rain now. I think I preferred the drought!
We had another 102 mm overnight to 9 am this morning and still more rain on the way apparently.
I just needed some colour, so this afternoon I had a play with the flower photos taken in our garden a couple of months ago and turned them into this photo strip.
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
6
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3371
photos
282
followers
140
following
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
10
6
365
Kathy A
ace
This is so beautiful. I can’t believe all this wretched rain, the canal behind me is almost full and my front yard is under water and it’s still pouring down
March 20th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that is so beautiful! please stay safe there in the thick of it
March 20th, 2021
Annie D
ace
the plants in the garden have definitely had enough...as have I
March 20th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful flowers and presentation. That sure is a lot of water you got! It never rains but it pours 😉
March 20th, 2021
Ethel
ace
I have been thinking of you all “up there”. I hope you are not under water or experiencing a tornado. The news reports here in Melbourne seem to be getting more and more worrying.
BTW.I like your flower presentation. Each one is a little beacon of hope in a stormy world.
March 20th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Awesome collage. What a great idea! Sounds like you’re having a proper deluge. Stay safe - I’m missing my beach fix 😉
March 20th, 2021
BTW.I like your flower presentation. Each one is a little beacon of hope in a stormy world.