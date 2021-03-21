Foreshore Drive Before and After

These aren't my photos but I wanted to included them in my 365 yearly record to show the results of our horrendously wet weather lately. Apparently according to @casablanca we made the BBC news so we are now world famous.
Foreshore Drive isn't far from where I live. On the right of the picture is the beach and mangroves and on the left the wetlands. I take photos here all the time and it is here where I take the photos of my favourite tree and also the oyster beds.
The top photo is courtesy of Google maps and the bottom photo was taken by Tony O'Donnell showing the road collapsed, hope he doesn't mind me including it in my project.
If you look at the photo below you will see my daughter taking a photo of the tree at the beach on Foreshore drive close to where the road has now collapsed. The clump of trees off in the distance on the link photo is where our house is.
Luckily we are on higher ground than here at the foreshore but still have some damage in our garden to clear up where sand and soil has run down into our patio area on one side of the house. Too wet at the moment though to do anything about that.
The rain continues, another 100 mm overnight and it has poured with rain all day today too.
I hope your favourite tree is OK...