Flower Collage

Still raining here, I don't think the rain is ever going to stop.
I needed more colour so I had another play with my flower photos and created this collage in Photoshop. The idea came from Diana @ludwigsdiana when she posted a photo of a flower with a wave pattern behind it like this. I quite liked the effect, so decided to copy her idea. Hope you don't mind Diana.
It is quite addictive, so I created four flower photos and put them in a collage. Hope you like the result too.
If anyone wants to know how to create this effect here is how to do it.
Crop your flower photo to square crop
Quick selection tool to outline the flower
Select inverse
Filter, Distort, Wave
And play with sliders until you get the desired effect.