Patience Needed NOW!

Thanks so much for putting yesterday's Flower Collage on the TP and the PP. I quite like the effect of the wave pattern behind the flowers and I am sure I will try it again some time in the future.



I am normally quite an easy going person and have lots of patience but lately my patience is running rather thin. I must be getting old, ha ha



We have had continuous rain for the last 10 days and our rain gauge has registered well over 600 mm rain in that time. Enough is enough, I am beginning to get webbed feet.



The situation here isn't as bad as other places in New South Wales and Queensland, mainly because we don't have any rivers or creeks near where we live so I do feel so sorry for those people, but even so I desperately need to see the sun again.



If this is how our autumn and winter is going to be I think I need to start building the ark.