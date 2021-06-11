Previous
Kurri Kurri Murals 1 by onewing
Photo 3040

Kurri Kurri Murals 1

Last Sunday David and I went to Kurri Kurri with friends Sharon and Jack to take photos of the murals. Later we went out for lunch and it was a lovely day out.

Sadly though Kurri Kurri in the Hunter region of New South Wales, an old mining town, has suffered immensely since Covid lockdown. A lot of the shops are boarded up and it was so sad to see the little town so run down.

The murals were always quite a tourist attraction but, of course, during lockdown nobody could visit so the town has suffered.

I believe there are over 60 murals around town and all have a significance to the local area in some way or other.

Over the next few days I will be posting collages of some of the murals.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs
832% complete



Annie D ace
I have photographed quite a few of the Kurri Kurri murals - we drive that way often and it is sad to see how lonely looking it is now
June 11th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
I always enjoy your collages! And I like the murals! But it is a pity that the town suffered badly due to Covid.
June 11th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such wonderful murals and beautifully presented as usual. So many towns and tourist attractions have suffered all over the word, such a sad state of affairs.
June 11th, 2021  
