Kurri Kurri Murals 1

Last Sunday David and I went to Kurri Kurri with friends Sharon and Jack to take photos of the murals. Later we went out for lunch and it was a lovely day out.



Sadly though Kurri Kurri in the Hunter region of New South Wales, an old mining town, has suffered immensely since Covid lockdown. A lot of the shops are boarded up and it was so sad to see the little town so run down.



The murals were always quite a tourist attraction but, of course, during lockdown nobody could visit so the town has suffered.



I believe there are over 60 murals around town and all have a significance to the local area in some way or other.



Over the next few days I will be posting collages of some of the murals.