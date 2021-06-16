Previous
Brown's Colliery Richmond Vale Mural by onewing
Photo 3045

Brown's Colliery Richmond Vale Mural

I know I said yesterday was the last day of my Kurri Kurri murals, but the I spotted this one that I haven't posted so you now have another day of murals to look at.

This is the scene of Richmond Vale Colliery. The colliery is long gone but now Richmond Vale is a museum where they restore old steam engines and rolling stock and run them along the line between Richmond Vale and Pelaw Main.

In 2017 during our bushfire season there was a terrible bushfire that almost destroyed the museum and a lot of the rolling stock, engines, rail line and sleepers. It is slowly being restored again but it was so sad to see the devastation the fire left behind.

Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, but we were out for dinner last night with friends and I have been out most of today too. Hope to be able to catch up later this evening.
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
One for your David, for sure! Fabulous mural though how sad about the bushfire damage.
June 16th, 2021  
Diana ace
Another wonderful mural, love the info you always post with them.
June 16th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Another great mural. I think a trip to Kurri Kurri is in order
June 16th, 2021  
