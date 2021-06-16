Brown's Colliery Richmond Vale Mural

I know I said yesterday was the last day of my Kurri Kurri murals, but the I spotted this one that I haven't posted so you now have another day of murals to look at.



This is the scene of Richmond Vale Colliery. The colliery is long gone but now Richmond Vale is a museum where they restore old steam engines and rolling stock and run them along the line between Richmond Vale and Pelaw Main.



In 2017 during our bushfire season there was a terrible bushfire that almost destroyed the museum and a lot of the rolling stock, engines, rail line and sleepers. It is slowly being restored again but it was so sad to see the devastation the fire left behind.



Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, but we were out for dinner last night with friends and I have been out most of today too. Hope to be able to catch up later this evening.