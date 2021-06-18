Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3047
Aboriginal Art - John Hunter Hospital
Whenever we have appointments at the John Hunter Hospital I like to check out any new artworks on the walls of the main corridors.
They do display lots of Aboriginal Art and here is a collage of some of the new artworks on display at the moment.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3462
photos
284
followers
130
following
834% complete
View this month »
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful artwork in your lovely collage, they are such talented artists. I love the way they work with colours.
June 18th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Love your collage and arrangement of the amazing art!
June 18th, 2021
Dianne
They are gorgeous. The top one looks like it should be in the fertility clinic...
June 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close