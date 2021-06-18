Previous
Next
Aboriginal Art - John Hunter Hospital by onewing
Photo 3047

Aboriginal Art - John Hunter Hospital

Whenever we have appointments at the John Hunter Hospital I like to check out any new artworks on the walls of the main corridors.

They do display lots of Aboriginal Art and here is a collage of some of the new artworks on display at the moment.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
834% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful artwork in your lovely collage, they are such talented artists. I love the way they work with colours.
June 18th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Love your collage and arrangement of the amazing art!
June 18th, 2021  
Dianne
They are gorgeous. The top one looks like it should be in the fertility clinic...
June 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise