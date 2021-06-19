Previous
Black Clouds by onewing
Photo 3048

Black Clouds

The weather forecast has said rain for most of the week and none arrived but this morning the clouds went black and the rain finally reached us.

The sun was shining as I left home but by the time I reached the waterfront the black clouds could be seen off in the distance. Luckily I got home before the rain came down.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Diana ace
Such a beautiful capture of these contrasting colours. That sky does look rather threatening.
June 19th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Love the black clouds looming over the coastline.
June 19th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
My goodness that is a black cloud! Great camera settings - fav
June 19th, 2021  
