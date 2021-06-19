Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3048
Black Clouds
The weather forecast has said rain for most of the week and none arrived but this morning the clouds went black and the rain finally reached us.
The sun was shining as I left home but by the time I reached the waterfront the black clouds could be seen off in the distance. Luckily I got home before the rain came down.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful capture of these contrasting colours. That sky does look rather threatening.
June 19th, 2021
Judith Johnson
Love the black clouds looming over the coastline.
June 19th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
My goodness that is a black cloud! Great camera settings - fav
June 19th, 2021
