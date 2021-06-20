Previous
Next
Walkies by onewing
Photo 3049

Walkies

Today's photo is at the same foreshore beach as yesterday's Black Clouds photo.

This little lady is called Ellie and she lives in one of the houses just out of shot along the waterfront. You will see the houses if you look at yesterday's photo.

She very often walks up to me to say hello as I walk on this beach and she is so friendly.

We have been out for lunch today with friends as it was Jack's birthday (one of our friends).

Yesterday after I had taken the black clouds photo it poured with rain and we had rain and storms all night. 90 mm of rain according to our rain gauge.

It has rained on and off today but luckily we managed not to get wet during the sunshine and showers.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
835% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
That’s just beautiful. Lovely light, composition, everything in fact. Fav.
June 20th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous tones for the sunset and hello Ellie!
PS just gave hubby one of your jigsaws. The ones where you have to use your imagination to put together what they see....... Father's Day gift from me and the young 'un today :)
June 20th, 2021  
haskar ace
Beautiful sunser time.
June 20th, 2021  
Monique ace
Wow, beautiful colours
June 20th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Such a beautiful scene
June 20th, 2021  
Rob Z ace
Wonderful tones in the sky and reflections - and Ellie adds a nice touch to the scene. :0
June 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise