Walkies

Today's photo is at the same foreshore beach as yesterday's Black Clouds photo.



This little lady is called Ellie and she lives in one of the houses just out of shot along the waterfront. You will see the houses if you look at yesterday's photo.



She very often walks up to me to say hello as I walk on this beach and she is so friendly.



We have been out for lunch today with friends as it was Jack's birthday (one of our friends).



Yesterday after I had taken the black clouds photo it poured with rain and we had rain and storms all night. 90 mm of rain according to our rain gauge.



It has rained on and off today but luckily we managed not to get wet during the sunshine and showers.