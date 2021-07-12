Flower Triptych

I am posting a bit early because we are busy cleaning windows today. It is a lovely sunny day so we are making the most of the fine weather to freshen up our terribly dirty windows after our serious rain.



This is the last of the photos taken at Belmont and these flowers I saw as I walked back up to the hospital.



I am not very well up on flowers but I think the one on the left is a hibiscus, the centre one is possibly called a flame vine and the one on the right is a day lily. I was surprised to see that one flowering in winter. The mild weather at the time must have fooled it. Maybe someone can correct me if I am wrong.



