Gymea Lily and Lewin's Honeyeater

Thanks for your lovely comments on yesterday's Gymea lily buds.



Here is another photo of a gymea lily flower head. As you can see this one has started going to seed and you can see the seed pods if you look closely.



Also you will see a bird in the picture if you look closely too. This bird is a Lewin's Honeyeater and measures about 20 cm in length (about 8 inches). It isn't a brilliant picture of the bird but at least you can get a sense of scale and the size of the flower head.