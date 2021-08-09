Previous
Tired by onewing
Photo 3096

Tired

The shed where they restore old steam engines needs a lick of paint and a bit of restoration too, it looks rather tired.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details

Wylie ace
Another fab window full of character.
August 9th, 2021  
Lesley ace
It does, but I do like all the blues
August 9th, 2021  
leggzy
I like it just like it is...it has real character :)
August 9th, 2021  
