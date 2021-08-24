Onewing and Squawk

I seem to be having a bit of a bird theme going at the moment so over the last couple of days I have been taking photos of birds in our garden and I will post them over the next week.



First we have Onewing and Squawk our regular kookaburras. They have been visiting us for quite a few years now and I think they first turned up when they were a newly married couple looking for meat to feed their offspring. Kookaburras mate for life and can live for up to 20 years.



Onewing is on the left and got her name for obvious reasons because her right wing is slightly droopy. I think she must have been injured as a youngster and her wing has been like this as long as we have known her. If you look at her left foot you will see that the inside claw that should turn backwards to grip a branch etc is facing forwards too. She does seem to be in rather a state but these injuries haven't affected her flying or standing on our garden chairs.



Squawk on the right is her mate and he got his name because the first time he visited, along with Onewing, Squawk was the first thing he said to me. Every time he visits I say 'Hello' and he says 'squawk' in return it is as if he is saying Hello back to me. Onewing just does a bit of a bow and curtsey, clicks her beak and flies round in a circle before landing on the garden chair. I guess that has become her regular greeting too.



They are both such characters and keep us entertained. We feed them with raw mince and over the years we have fed various of their offspring too.

