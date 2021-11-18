Some Don't Heed the Warnings

Yesterday I posted a photo of Fingal Bay showing The Spit (sandbar) in the distance. As we get closer to The Spit there are warning signs telling people of the dangers of crossing over to Shark Island but some don't take into account the times of the tides and there have been many people who have drowned returning to the mainland once the tide has turned and the ocean has covered the sandbar. The don't appreciate just how deep the water is or the power of the tides. Very often they are caught in a rip and swept away.



Tomorrow I will post a couple of panorama shots of The Spit and Shark Island or Fingal Island as it is also called.