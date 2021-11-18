Previous
Some Don't Heed the Warnings by onewing
Some Don't Heed the Warnings

Yesterday I posted a photo of Fingal Bay showing The Spit (sandbar) in the distance. As we get closer to The Spit there are warning signs telling people of the dangers of crossing over to Shark Island but some don't take into account the times of the tides and there have been many people who have drowned returning to the mainland once the tide has turned and the ocean has covered the sandbar. The don't appreciate just how deep the water is or the power of the tides. Very often they are caught in a rip and swept away.

Tomorrow I will post a couple of panorama shots of The Spit and Shark Island or Fingal Island as it is also called.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Kathy A ace
Rules are meant to be broken.............apparently
November 18th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Seems clear if folks read!
November 18th, 2021  
