Fingal Spit Panoramas by onewing
Photo 3198

Fingal Spit Panoramas

Following on from my last two photos, these two panoramas are of Fingal Spit leading out to the island.

Each panorama is a series of five photos taken by me and stitched together in Photoshop.

The top one as you can see is taken at the same spot as yesterday's warning sign and the bottom panorama is a closer series of shots stitched together taken from the beach leading to The Spit

Even though it is low tide and the sandbar is quite wide you can still see the water beginning to cover the sandbar.

The foreground of the bottom picture is the actual beach leading to the sandbar.

It is safe to walk over to the island at the moment as long as you begin to cross when the tide is receding. You have to give yourself plenty of time and check the tides but quite a few people don't do that. They leave it too late to begin the crossing and don't take into account the tides or the strong current which is why they get in trouble. Once they are over on the island they often try to return by wading back through the water. Quite often a rescue boat has to collect them from the island because they would be stuck there until the next low tide. Others just try to cross on their own and unfortunately drown.

I will go back some time next week, weather permitting, at high tide to take another series of shots to show the difference between this and the high tide.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Babs

ace
Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks stunning Babs, that beach is just gorgeous. It would be interesting to see it at high tide. Well done with the stitching, something I need to try sometime. I am sure you can recommend a tutorial ;-)
November 19th, 2021  
Babs ace
@ludwigsdiana It is very easy, I will email you over the weekend if I get chance and show you.
It is our wedding anniversary today and we are out for dinner this evening with friends.
November 19th, 2021  
