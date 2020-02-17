Previous
Glass and eggs by pamknowler
48 / 365

Glass and eggs

For Flash of Red February

A very quick upload today as we are waiting for a company to come this morning to do a damp survey to map out what needs to be done in kitchen, dining room, lounge and hall etc etc!!
The Loss adjuster indicated that we should move out and it will be for a few months!! OMG the nightmare hasn't even started and now we have to find somewhere to live for "a few months".
I do not want to move into an empty house and have to move all our furniture out - beds included. I would rather go to a holiday let. I have been doing some research and most of the nice places in our area do not take dogs!! The boys are definitely not going into kennels!!

Anyway back to todays image - Still life. One from my archives again converted to B&W. I think this month is going to be full of old images.
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Maggiemae ace
A problem here for you p.m. but from my experience if you contact the rental people they will probably take your dogs. It's a big step for you I can see!
February 17th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Sounds like old images are a very good idea for you at the moment. I feel for you. Sounds like a bit of a nightmare you're going through. One day at a time, Pam. This is a beautiful shot, by the way!
February 17th, 2020  
