Glass and eggs

For Flash of Red February



A very quick upload today as we are waiting for a company to come this morning to do a damp survey to map out what needs to be done in kitchen, dining room, lounge and hall etc etc!!

The Loss adjuster indicated that we should move out and it will be for a few months!! OMG the nightmare hasn't even started and now we have to find somewhere to live for "a few months".

I do not want to move into an empty house and have to move all our furniture out - beds included. I would rather go to a holiday let. I have been doing some research and most of the nice places in our area do not take dogs!! The boys are definitely not going into kennels!!



Anyway back to todays image - Still life. One from my archives again converted to B&W. I think this month is going to be full of old images.