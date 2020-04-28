Previous
Next
It's raining!! by pamknowler
97 / 365

It's raining!!

We cannot complain about the rain. We arrived in Devon on the 20th March and we have had one evening with a shower and it is now 28th April!! Never been known for us in Devon. We have visited family at least 3 times a year for at least 40 years and we have never had such a long period of good weather - even in August!!

This morning it is pouring and the cloud is very low like a thick fog. The forecast is for changeable weather this week so we may be having wet walks with the boys!! Mind you I had to push them out of the door this morning into the garden!! LOL!!

The farmers are pleased it's raining as are all the gardeners.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise