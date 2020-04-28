It's raining!!

We cannot complain about the rain. We arrived in Devon on the 20th March and we have had one evening with a shower and it is now 28th April!! Never been known for us in Devon. We have visited family at least 3 times a year for at least 40 years and we have never had such a long period of good weather - even in August!!



This morning it is pouring and the cloud is very low like a thick fog. The forecast is for changeable weather this week so we may be having wet walks with the boys!! Mind you I had to push them out of the door this morning into the garden!! LOL!!



The farmers are pleased it's raining as are all the gardeners.