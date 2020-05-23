Previous
Having fun in Pete's Patch - what happened next by pamknowler
Having fun in Pete's Patch - what happened next

For those of you who wondered what happened when the boys came face to face when chasing round the seat. Finlay kept on going and George stopped and changed directions and started to chase behind Finlay. Such fun to watch them in action!!

Just worked it out!! Two weeks and five days and we will be going home!! Light at the end of the tunnel!! New kitchen fitting begins next week!! Whooopppeee!!!! It all seems unreal now as this all started in January and here we are in May already!! Where has 2020 gone? It has disappeared in lockdown for most of it!!
Pam Knowler

