Memories of Chicago 2

The view looking down from the 96th floor of the Hancock Building - the cars look like tiny toys!! Sarah @piximac decided to face her fear of heights and stand on the moving glass wall which moves out so you are looking down at this view. I could never do this!! She was delighted when it was all over!! Such fun!!
When I started to plan this trip to Chicago I was going alone to meet up with Taffy @taffy. By the time I went we had four of us from the UK with another group of 365ers from the US meeting up. What a wonderful time we had!!