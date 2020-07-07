Previous
Memories of Chicago 2 by pamknowler
Memories of Chicago 2

The view looking down from the 96th floor of the Hancock Building - the cars look like tiny toys!! Sarah @piximac decided to face her fear of heights and stand on the moving glass wall which moves out so you are looking down at this view. I could never do this!! She was delighted when it was all over!! Such fun!!

When I started to plan this trip to Chicago I was going alone to meet up with Taffy @taffy. By the time I went we had four of us from the UK with another group of 365ers from the US meeting up. What a wonderful time we had!!
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
@taffy @piximac @rosiekind Remember this girls? What fun!!
July 7th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
What fantastic memories to have! And a couple of great shots!
July 7th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
What a great meet up that would have been and what a great view!
July 7th, 2020  
Babs ace
Lovely memories what a view
July 7th, 2020  
