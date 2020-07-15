Previous
Next
The view from my window - Chicago 2017 by pamknowler
169 / 365

The view from my window - Chicago 2017

I have jumped to my second visit to Chicago in 2017 and having upgraded my room I was delighted to look out of the window to see this fabulous view of the Chicago River. This makes me want to return - maybe one day!!

I laughed to see my haircut image on the PP. I think the mask definitely improves my "look" as it hides a multitude of double chins etc. LOL!! Many thanks for all your wonderful comments. I feel so much better as I hadn't realised just how depressed I was with the dull, drab untidy look I had developed since lockdown. I am so pleased I didn't "embrace the grey"!!
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
@taffy @rosiekind - Taffy and Rosie what lovely memories I have of this second visit to Chicago - great fun!!
July 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise