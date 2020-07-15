The view from my window - Chicago 2017

I have jumped to my second visit to Chicago in 2017 and having upgraded my room I was delighted to look out of the window to see this fabulous view of the Chicago River. This makes me want to return - maybe one day!!



I laughed to see my haircut image on the PP. I think the mask definitely improves my "look" as it hides a multitude of double chins etc. LOL!! Many thanks for all your wonderful comments. I feel so much better as I hadn't realised just how depressed I was with the dull, drab untidy look I had developed since lockdown. I am so pleased I didn't "embrace the grey"!!