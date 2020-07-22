Listening

It was wonderful to see this Jay in the garden as they are not frequent visitors. He was standing moving his head from side to side listening and ready to take off at a moments notice. As soon as he heard the baby woodpecker calling and the parent answer he was off. What a lovely surprise to see this beauty in the garden.



Still looking back on photos I did not process at the time. This is one of hundreds of bird shots I took while staying in Hugglepit Cottage in Devon - the bonus of lockdown!!



Still not taking photos at the moment as we are trying to sort out the garden which was a jungle when we came home in June. We have the tree surgeon coming on Friday and we are clearing the decks making space for the team to do all the jobs I have listed. The great thing is they take everything to the front of the house where they will have the giant grinder and all the cuttings including the tree will be ground down and taken away!!



So sorry for lack of comments - I hope to get back to my photography and 365 soon but at the moment so much else to do.