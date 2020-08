Welcome Committee

June 2017 and I have flown to Halifax, Nova Scotia where Louise and Ken met me to begin our adventure to Newfoundland. We went to their home in Lunenburg first for a couple of days before getting our flight to St John's, Newfoundland.



As we drove into Lunenburg look what I spotted in this tree just outside town. Of course we had to stop. Wow what a welcome - two bald eagles - what a start to my adventure!!