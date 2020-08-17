Work of art

Quick upload of an image I processed for first time yesterday. This is an iceberg gradually melting and forming the most beautiful shapes.



Yesterday's thunder storms caused flash flooding in Wellingborough. Our town centre was like a river flowing rapidly taking everything with it. Amazing videos on our local FB page. The flooding was from the top of the town and flowed downhill. Very scary to see people fighting to stand up!! I knew it was bad but thankfully we were ok on our side of town. So sad for all those businesses trying to recover from the pandemic and now their premises flooded out!! Life is so hard at the moment for so many people!!