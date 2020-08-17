Previous
Work of art by pamknowler
Work of art

Quick upload of an image I processed for first time yesterday. This is an iceberg gradually melting and forming the most beautiful shapes.

Yesterday's thunder storms caused flash flooding in Wellingborough. Our town centre was like a river flowing rapidly taking everything with it. Amazing videos on our local FB page. The flooding was from the top of the town and flowed downhill. Very scary to see people fighting to stand up!! I knew it was bad but thankfully we were ok on our side of town. So sad for all those businesses trying to recover from the pandemic and now their premises flooded out!! Life is so hard at the moment for so many people!!
Pam Knowler

Annie D
it seems like one disaster after another - glad you are safe
wonderful image - such great shapes
August 17th, 2020  
Kathy A
The world has gone crazy. We had a lot of flooding down under last week too. I like the shapes of those ice bergs
August 17th, 2020  
Casablanca
Wow, that's almost like a whale blowing are on the right and a dolphin diving on the left. I love it. Glad you are safe from the flooding. What a shock after all that hot weather! I hope it clears quickly for people.
August 17th, 2020  
