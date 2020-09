My Nan and Granddad

Continuing my trip down memory lane this is my nan and granddad posing in a photographers studio. I don't believe my nan ever had her hair dressed like that normally.

He is Edward Morris 1888-1952

She is Ellen Florence Morris nee Hawthorn 1890-1960

They married October 1911 - not sure if they are married in this shot. I love the way they never smiled when posing for a photo.



I am sorting all the old photos to make a photo book for my niece Ruth.