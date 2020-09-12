Lunch in Covent Garden

In going through my old photos I haven't found what I am looking for but have come across so many wonderful memories. My darling friend Ann Marie (LHS) died of a brain tumour at the young age of 52 in 2013. Seeing this image reminded me of the fun we always had together.



Ann Marie and I had worked together and also lived coincidentally in the same road in Redhill Surrey. Her youngest son Michael is my gorgeous godson and sometimes when I came home from work I would go over to their house to read to him and his brother Sebastian and put them to bed.



Anyway this image is taken in Covent Garden, London where we had gone to meet our great friend Lesley (next to AM) for lunch. The wine flowed and we were joined by Ann Marie's brother Sebastian and his girlfriend Tracy (RHS) who were on their way to Ronnie Scot's Jazz club. The wine continued to flow - somehow it just happens!!

By late afternoon Lesley had to leave as she was going to a dinner party and the other two had to leave for the Jazz club. The wine continued to flow!!



Ann Marie and I carried on "people watching" -one of our favourite things. When we left Covent Garden I decided we were going to ride in a Rickshaw back to Victoria Station. We cried with laughter as we hurtled along down the Mall past Buckingham Palace. What a drunken time we had - I don't know how much wine was drunk that day - certainly more than our normal couple of glasses!! LOL!! Luckily Ann Marie's husband Fraser was very understanding as he was at home with the boys.



Such fun and a very poignant memory. Hope you don't mind me sharing but I wanted this image in my project. I still miss my wonderful friend.



Spookily taken 13th September 2008 - it seems like yesterday.